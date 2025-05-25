Gujarat: People get relief from high electricity bills due to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Rajkot (Gujarat), May 25 (IANS) The effect of the Narendra Modi government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is clearly visible in Gujarat's Rajkot city. A vast section of people have got relief from high electricity bills as they took advantage of this scheme and got solar panels installed in their homes.

Many residents of the city spoke to IANS and shared the advantages and benefits that they are accruing from the scheme and are also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Rajkot residents Dr Pradeep and Kishore Dodiya, who installed solar panels at their home, thanked PM Modi for launching the people-friendly initiative.

Dr Pradeep told IANS that he had installed solar panels one and a half years ago. He said that before installing it, the electricity bill used to be around Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 every month. After installing the solar panels, he is not paying a single penny for the electricity bill.

He told that he had got a discount from the government. He also advocated for expansion of the scheme as more and more people will be able to take advantage of it.

Dodiya told media persons that he had installed solar panels two years ago. His son told him that installing solar panels can save on electricity bills. After this, he decided to install it.

"After using solar panels, we don't have to pay electricity bills. We have also availed a discount on this by taking advantage of the government scheme," he said and added that they were also charging their scooter with this.

The electricity prices may be on an upswing, but the beneficiaries of Rajkot have insulated themselves from the soaring prices. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they installed solar panels on the roof of their houses, and the result is zero electricity bill.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a Central government scheme, launched by Prime Minister Modi on February 15, 2024.

