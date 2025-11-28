Gujarat: Patriotic fervour outpours as Unity March moves through Anand

Anand, Nov 28 (IANS) The third day of the national Unity March, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, witnessed an outpouring of patriotic fervour as the procession moved from Anklav through the surrounding villages of Hathipura, Umeta and other rural pockets.

Residents lined the route, showering flower petals and chanting slogans as the march advanced toward Vadodara's Sindhrot.

Roads echoed with cries of 'Jai Jai Sardar' and 'Vande Mataram', as young participants joined in with energetic chants of 'My Bharat', 'Viksit Bharat', and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The atmosphere along the nearly 13-kilometre stretch blended culture, devotion and pride in a display that reflected the values Sardar Patel championed.

Central Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal and Ajay Tamta joined the march at its starting point in Anklav, accompanied by volunteers from the Yuva Bharat Abhiyan, NCC, NSS, scouts and guides. The day began with a tree plantation ceremony at Smriti Van, setting a symbolic tone for a march rooted in national unity and collective responsibility.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Mandaviya said the 'Sardar@150: Unity March' was conceived to spread the message of national integration.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel shaped the idea of an Akhand Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned an Aatmanirbhar and Shreshtha Bharat. This march ensures that the message reaches every citizen," he said.

Across Hathipura, Umeta and neighbouring villages, large crowds gathered to welcome the marchers. Locals greeted them with garba performances, patriotic songs and chants that turned the route into a corridor of celebration.

Community groups set up stalls offering water, sherbet, buttermilk and snacks, providing warm hospitality to participants from across India. The march saw participation from a wide cross-section of leaders and officials, including Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Anand MP Mitesh Patel, District Panchayat President Hasmukh Patel, senior officers and local representatives.

Their presence underscored the significance of the unity march as more than a symbolic event, an active reaffirmation of national harmony and shared identity.

As the march progressed toward Sindhrot, it left behind a trail of enthusiasm, cultural pride and a renewed reminder of Sardar Patel's enduring legacy in unifying the nation.

--IANS

janvi/svn