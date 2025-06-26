Gujarat: Patidar meeting set for June 28 after Visavadar victory

Ahmedabad, June 26 (IANS) Following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gopal Italia’s landslide victory in the Visavadar by-election, defeating his rivals by a margin of 17,581 votes, has energised Gujarat's political landscape, especially among the Patidar community, who are now gearing up for a significant show of strength.

A massive Patidar meeting is set to take place in Gandhinagar on June 28, signalling a possible resurgence of community-based mobilisation in the state. According to sources, this will be one of the largest gatherings of Patidar leaders in recent times, with all conveners of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) expected to be present.

Among the prominent faces likely to attend are former PAAS leaders and agitators Alpesh Kathiria, Dharmik Malviya, and Varun Patel, indicating a renewed effort to address community concerns and assert political influence.

Adding fuel to the momentum, Varun Patel took to the social media platform X to announce the gathering. "A think tank has been organised in Gandhinagar on Saturday, June 28, for the main agitators and militant social leaders associated with the Patidar movement regarding the pressing issues facing the Patidar community across Gujarat," he posted.

Italia's win appears to have not only boosted AAP’s confidence but also rekindled the political ambitions of the Patidar leadership, hinting at a potential realignment ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The Patidar (or Patel) community is one of the most influential socio-political groups in Gujarat, both in terms of population and political clout.

Comprising around 12–14 per cent of the state’s population, Patidars are traditionally land-owning agriculturists and have historically enjoyed economic dominance, especially in Saurashtra, North Gujarat, and parts of Central Gujarat. Over time, the community has also gained a strong presence in business, education, and cooperative sectors.

Politically, Patidars have played a pivotal role in shaping electoral outcomes in Gujarat. Since the rise of the BJP in the 1990s, the community has largely backed the party, becoming a core vote bank.

Leaders like Keshubhai Patel and later Prime Minister Narendra Modi capitalised on this support base. However, this loyalty was shaken in 2015 during the Patidar reservation agitation, led by the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and faces like Hardik Patel. The movement demanded OBC status for the community, citing educational and economic insecurities among the youth.

The agitation led to widespread protests, clashes, and a rethinking of the Patidar-BJP equation. While the BJP has since tried to rebuild trust by offering 10 per cent EWS reservation and including Patidar leaders in key posts, the community’s political alignment is no longer monolithic.

Parties like the Congress and AAP have made inroads by tapping into the dissatisfaction of younger Patidars, especially those affected by unemployment or feeling left out of the state’s growth narrative.

--IANS

janvi/dan