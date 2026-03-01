Gujarat: Palash bloom in Narmada forests spurs tourist interest, supports women’s livelihoods

Narmada, March 1 (IANS) The onset of summer has brought a burst of saffron to the forests of Narmada district in Gujarat, where palash trees are in full bloom, attracting visitors and supporting local livelihoods.

As the seasonal transition leads to fading greenery and falling leaves, the palash — also known locally as khakhra — stands out with its bright orange flowers.

In areas surrounding the Statue of Unity, the flowering trees have become a visual attraction for tourists, adding to the appeal of the region during the warmer months.

The bloom has also provided economic opportunities for women in nearby villages.

At Ekta Nursery in Ekta Nagar, local women operate a handicrafts and herbal products stall where soap made from palash flowers is produced and sold.

The herbal soap has seen increased demand during the summer season, generating an estimated income of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Niru Tadvi, a resident of Kevadia village and head of the Radhe Krishna Mission Mangalam group, said the group was formed in 2022 with 10 members. “Earlier, we were engaged in household chores and agricultural labour,” she said.

“With government support, we were able to set up a shop. Three members took a loan of Rs 70,000, and today we are able to stand on our own feet," she added.

She said the group now earns a steady annual income and no longer needs to seek work far from home.

Ranjan Tadvi said the women received formal training in soap-making, which enabled them to expand their product range.

“We make different types of soaps such as lemon, aloe vera and rose, and the ingredients are sourced from nearby areas. Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity buy our products, which provides us with a good income," she noted.

She added that members earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month, contributing to household expenses while also saving part of their earnings.

Sumitra Tadvi, a resident of Kothi village, said the initiative had improved employment prospects.

“Earlier, we worked as labourers. Now we are getting benefits by selling kesuda (palash) soaps,” she said.

Local residents said the seasonal flowering of palash has not only enhanced the district’s natural landscape but also created a sustainable source of income for women in the area.

