Gujarat: Over 16 lakh students to appear for board exams from tomorrow​

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) A total of 16.63 lakh students across Gujarat will begin their Standard 10 and Standard 12 board examinations on February 26, with the state government assuring comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure process.​

The examinations will formally commence across the state amid measures to ensure students appear in a fear-free, peaceful environment.​

Gujarat government spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani extended his wishes to all candidates and their parents ahead of the examinations.​

Vaghani said examinations should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a source of anxiety. ​

“Examination is not the end of life but a new beginning,” he said, urging students to approach their papers with confidence and without mental pressure.​

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interaction with students during “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, the minister said the Prime Minister had encouraged students to take their examinations with self-belief and without stress.​

“Every individual has a unique ability. Identify your strengths and focus on your skills. Appear for the examinations free from worry,” Vaghani said.​

According to official figures, more than 9.07 lakh students of Standard 10 will sit the examinations. In Standard 12, over 5.01 lakh students from the general stream and more than 1.19 lakh students from the science stream will appear.​

In addition, candidates registered for GUJCET will also take their examinations during this period, taking the total number of examinees statewide to 16.63 lakh.​

Vaghani said the state government and the education department had put in place necessary facilities and stringent security arrangements at all examination centres.​

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, all required arrangements have been ensured so that students can write their examinations in a calm atmosphere,” he said.​

He also appealed to parents to maintain a supportive environment at home. ​

“Keep the atmosphere light and encourage your children instead of placing excessive pressure on them,” the minister said.​

Encouraging students to remain composed during their papers, Vaghani added, “While writing your examination papers, keep your mind steady and present what you know in the best possible manner. Your hard work will certainly bear fruit.”​

