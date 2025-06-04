Gujarat: Over 1,000 Surat bus conductors blacklisted in 17 months for ticket theft, misconduct

Surat, June 4 (IANS) Despite spending crores of rupees on city bus services to offer affordable and efficient public transport, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Gujarat has suffered massive financial losses due to widespread ticket theft and passenger misconduct by bus conductors.

In a crackdown, the corporation has blacklisted 1,032 conductors in the past 17 months following numerous complaints, including non-issuance of tickets, misbehavior, and harassment.

The SMC operates over 750 city and BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) buses, serving approximately 2 lakh commuters daily, including students, professionals, and daily-wage earners.

However, the city’s public transport service has frequently found itself in controversy, largely due to the conduct of staff assigned to these buses.

The municipality launched an investigation after receiving widespread reports that conductors were collecting cash fares from passengers but deliberately not issuing tickets, thereby pocketing the money. The misconduct not only resulted in revenue leakage but also discouraged citizens from using the service.

In response, the Surat Municipal Corporation formed a dedicated vigilance team to monitor the conduct of bus staff. The team played a crucial role in identifying and reporting violators, which led to disciplinary action against over a thousand conductors.

Speaking to the media, Somnath Marathe, Chairman of the Public Transport Service of SMC, said: “Earlier, suspensions were common, but conductors often got reinstated due to recommendations. Now we follow a zero-accident and zero-tolerance policy. Whether it's speeding, improper dress code, not wearing seat belts, or failing to issue tickets, we are no longer turning a blind eye. We have blacklisted such negligent conductors and drivers.”

While efforts have been made to improve public transport in Surat through low-fare city and BRTS buses, the recurring misconduct by conductors has dented public confidence.

SMC’s ongoing enforcement drive is aimed at restoring trust and encouraging more citizens to return to using the public transport system. The corporation has also indicated it will take strict action against drivers and conductors who fail to adhere to safety and service standards going forward.

--IANS

janvi/dan