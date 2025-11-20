Gujarat observes 19th Whale Shark Day at Mangrol Fishing Port, scores of fishermen join

Gandhinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Gujarat Forest Department on Thursday organised a special event to celebrate the 19th Whale Shark Day at the Mangrol fishing port, which saw participation of a large number of fishermen with the resolve of saving and protecting the endangered fish.

For two decades, Gujarat has been running a unique campaign to protect the world's largest and rarest whale shark species, living off the coastal regions.

A unique project to conserve whale sharks has been underway off the Gujarat coast since 2007, in collaboration with the Forest Department, the Wildlife Trust of India, and fishermen.

Over the past two decades, fishermen have saved the lives of more than 1,000 whale sharks accidentally entangled in fishing nets by cutting them free. The government provides these fishermen with Rs 50,000 as compensation.

To date, 18 newborn whale shark pups have been registered, which marks a significant step for breeding.

The Gujarat Forest Department has been celebrating Whale Shark Day across the state on "Kartak Vad Amasa" since 2007. As part of this celebration, the 19th Whale Shark Day was celebrated at Mangrol Fishing Por today.

While the program saw wide participation of fishermen, the Chief Conservator of Forest S. Manishwar Raja also graced the occasion with his presence.

Under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Akshay Joshi, the message of legal protection of whale sharks and raising public awareness about their conservation was conveyed.

On this occasion, the Forest Department honoured marine farmer leaders from various talukas of Junagadh district. Wildlife department officials also provided guidance on issues related to whale shark breeding, its economic and environmental importance.

Notably, the whale shark is a vital species not only for Gujarat but also for global biodiversity. Through the combined efforts of marine farmers and the Forest Department, the Gujarat model of whale shark conservation is now being recognised worldwide.

--IANS

mr/dan