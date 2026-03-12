Gujarat needs one crore skilled workers by 2030, unemployment at 1.1 pc: Minister

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) Gujarat has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.1 per cent, significantly below the national average of 3.2 per cent, Labour and Employment Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of the Central government, Bavaliya said the figures reflected the impact of the state’s employment and skill development initiatives.

“Against the national average unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent, Gujarat’s unemployment rate stands at only 1.1 per cent, which reflects the effective efforts of the government,” he said.

The minister said Gujarat also ranked first in the country in male labour force participation and second in female labour participation.

Bavaliya made the remarks while presenting the budgetary demands of Rs 2,902 crore for the Labour, Employment and Skill Development Department for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly.

He said the Budget aligned with the broader development goals of the state and would focus on social security for workers while strengthening skill development to meet future economic requirements.

“The budget is dedicated to the social security and welfare of workers while focusing on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the existing workforce,” he said, adding that Gujarat would require nearly one crore additional skilled workers by 2030 to meet the targets under the state’s long-term development vision.

Referring to labour reforms, Bavaliya said the state had consolidated 29 labour laws into four labour codes, which came into effect on November 21 last year.

He said the reforms were aimed at protecting workers’ rights while improving ease of doing business for industries.

The minister said more than 11.40 lakh workers had been registered under the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, through which various welfare schemes are implemented.

To expand healthcare access for construction workers, the government plans to increase the number of 'Dhanvantari Arogya Rath' mobile health units to 500 next year, with an allocation of Rs 60 crore.

Under the 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana', which provides nutritious meals to workers at Rs five, the government has allocated Rs 200 crore to establish 300 additional centres.

For skill development, the state has earmarked Rs 226 crore under the 'Namo Gujarat Skill and Employment Mission' and Rs 200 crore for upgrading industrial training institutes (ITIs) under the 'PM Setu' scheme.

To encourage technical education among girls, Rs 40 crore has been allocated under the 'Namo Kaushalya Laxmi Yojana' to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,000 to girls studying in ITIs.

The budget also includes maternity assistance of Rs 37,500 for women construction workers and financial support for workers suffering from silicosis in agate and stone industries, including Rs three lakh for treatment and Rs four lakh compensation to families in case of death.

Bavaliya said the government also planned to provide portable houses equipped with solar panels and water tanks to 2,500 salt pan workers working in difficult conditions.

Under the 'Chief Minister Bhagya Laxmi Bond' scheme, bonds (FD) worth Rs 25,000 will be issued in the name of daughters of construction workers for a period of 18 years, with Rs two crore allocated for the initiative.

Workers travelling from labour hubs to workplaces in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot will receive an 80 per cent subsidy on municipal bus pass expenses under the 'Shramik Transport Scheme'.

The government has also allocated Rs 97 crore for construction of new buildings for 16 ITIs and Rs 64 crore to strengthen infrastructure facilities.

Bavaliya added that a 'Case and Claim Management Module' had been developed on the 'Shram Setu' portal to enable online resolution of workers’ gratuity claims and industrial disputes.

The budget also provides Rs 10,000 assistance for funeral expenses of workers in the unorganised sector and compensation of up to Rs 4 lakh in cases of accidental death or permanent disability.

The budgetary demands were later passed by the Assembly.

--IANS

mys/pgh