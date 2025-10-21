Gujarat: Nearly 9 lakh citizens avail free AMTS rides during Diwali

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) recorded an overwhelming response to its three-day free travel initiative during the festive period from Dhanteras to Diwali, with nearly nine lakh passengers availing themselves of the service.

The move was part of the city’s ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi – Ghar Ghar Swadeshi’ campaign, which aims to encourage citizens to purchase locally made products and facilitate convenient travel for festive shopping.

To support this initiative, AMTS offered free rides on October 18 (Dhanteras), October 19 (Kali Chaudas), and October 20 (Diwali).

According to officials, around six lakh people took advantage of the offer on Dhanteras and Kali Chaudas, while another three lakh passengers travelled free on Diwali day. In total, the scheme benefited close to nine lakh citizens—well above the city’s daily average of 5.5 lakh AMTS commuters.

Traditionally, AMTS offers free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan and provides discounted fares during special occasions. However, this was the first instance of a citywide free travel offer for all passengers during Diwali, a move that not only eased festive commutes but also encouraged public participation in the local economy.

The state boasts a vast road network of approximately 74,500 km, encompassing national highways, state highways, and district roads, facilitating seamless connectivity across regions.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) plays a pivotal role in intercity and rural connectivity, operating a fleet of over 8,000 buses that serve 99 per cent of the state's population. In urban centres, Ahmedabad's public transport is bolstered by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), which collectively manage extensive bus networks to cater to daily commuters.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Metro, inaugurated in phases starting in 2019, now spans over 60 km and serves approximately 130,000 passengers daily, enhancing urban mobility.

To further streamline urban transport, the state has established the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) for Ahmedabad and Surat, aiming to integrate and optimise public transport systems in these rapidly growing cities.

--IANS

janvi/dan