Gujarat: NCW to hold ‘Jan Sunwai’ in Ahmedabad on July 3

Ahmedabad, July 1 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) will organise a public hearing under its outreach program “NCW Aapke Dwar” in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on July 3.

The event aims to directly engage with women, resolve long-pending cases, and provide timely redressal of grievances related to women’s rights and safety.

The Jan Sunwai will take place on July 3, at 12:00 PM at the State Guest House Conference Hall in Ahmedabad, and will be presided over by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and other concerned authorities, will also participate actively to ensure on-the-spot resolution of women's issues.

The one-day program is part of the Commission’s larger mission to uphold women’s rights, empower them through awareness, and ensure accountability from administrative and law enforcement agencies.

During the visit, Rahatkar will hold meetings with Gujarat’s Director General of Police (DGP) and senior state police officials to discuss crimes against women and their disposal. She will also review the law and order scenario related to women’s safety with Ahmedabad district officers.

As a key component of the day’s agenda, members of Local Committees (LCs) formed under the PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act will undergo training to better implement workplace safety mechanisms for women.

In a parallel initiative to boost women's economic independence, a special session will be conducted at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII). The goal is to encourage women to become entrepreneurs, not only to generate self-employment but also to create jobs for others, thereby contributing to the broader economy.

The event will also commemorate the birth anniversary of the Constitution Assembly member Hansa Mehta, a pioneer of women's rights in India.

Rahatkar will pay tribute and reflect on her legacy and contributions. Further, the Commission will conduct a training session in Ahmedabad under the newly launched ‘YASHODA AI’ program, a digital literacy campaign that aims to equip women across the country with skills in Artificial Intelligence.

The program is designed to help women understand and use emerging technologies to empower themselves in a digitally driven world.

The National Commission for Women has urged all women from Ahmedabad and nearby regions who are facing any issues, be it related to domestic violence, harassment, workplace discrimination, or denial of rights, to attend the Jan Sunwai and present their grievances.

The Commission assures sincere efforts to provide immediate solutions and justice. For participation details or assistance, women can contact the Commission at 7011972862.

