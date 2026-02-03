Gujarat named 'Best State for Promotion of Aviation Ecosystem' at Wings India

Hyderabad/Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Gujarat has been awarded the "Best State for Promotion of Aviation Ecosystem" at Wings India 2026, the biennial civil aviation conference and exhibition held at Begumpet Airport from January 28 to 31.​

The award was presented by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu during the event.​

Confirming the development, Gujarat Civil Aviation Commissioner K. L. Bachani said the recognition reflects the state’s performance in strengthening aviation-related infrastructure and policy support.​

He said the award acknowledged Gujarat’s work in areas such as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, development of aviation infrastructure and progress in the aircraft leasing segment.​

Telangana and Uttarakhand were also named joint winners in the same category.​

“The award conferred by the Union Civil Aviation Minister recognises Gujarat’s consistent efforts to build a strong aviation ecosystem,” Bachani said.​

He added that the achievement aligns with the state government’s approach of positioning the aviation sector as a contributor to economic growth and improving air connectivity across regions.​

He further said the recognition is linked to the state’s focus on expanding infrastructure and ensuring that air travel becomes more accessible.​

According to him, Gujarat’s approach has centred on long-term planning, capacity building and improving facilities that support both commercial aviation and allied services.​

Gujarat has received similar recognition at earlier editions of the event.​

At Wings India 2022, the state was awarded "Best State with a Dedicated Outlook for the Sector", while at Wings India 2024, it received the "Best State with a Dedicated Lookout for the Aviation Sector" award.​

Wings India 2026 was organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.​

The event brought together policymakers, state governments, aircraft manufacturers, airline operators and other stakeholders from India and abroad.​

The four-day programme featured conferences, exhibitions, static aircraft displays and business meetings focused on civil aviation, regional connectivity, infrastructure development and emerging technologies.​

Several industry partnerships and announcements were made during the event, highlighting growth prospects in India’s aviation sector.​

The event concluded on January 31, marking another edition of Wings India aimed at providing a platform for dialogue between governments and industry on the future direction of civil aviation in the country.​

--IANS

mys/dan

