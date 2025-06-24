Gujarat ministers, officials to join hands for 3-day 'Shala Praveshotsav' drive

Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government is set to launch the annual ‘Shala Praveshotsav (School Enrollment Campaign)' for the academic year 2025-26, to be held across the state from June 26 to 28.

The decision was announced by government spokesperson and Minister Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, following a high-level Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

This year’s campaign will take place in all government primary schools, grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools, along with Gyan Shakti Residential Schools and Raksha Shakti Schools, reinforcing the state’s commitment to universal access to education.

As part of the statewide drive, more than 400 senior government officials and ministers, including the Chief Minister himself, will actively participate.

CM Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to enroll students personally in Mahisagar on June 26, Gandhinagar on June 27, and Kutch on June 28.

Other senior ministers and officials will be deployed across districts to oversee enrollment activities, ensuring a widespread and inclusive outreach.

Minister Patel emphasised the long-term impact of the Shala Praveshotsav in reducing school dropout rates.

In 2001–02, dropout rates were alarmingly high, as much as 20.50 per cent for students in Classes 1 to 5, and 37.22 per cent for Classes 1 to 8.

However, sustained efforts through initiatives like the Praveshotsav have brought these numbers down to just 1.07 per cent and 2.42 per cent, respectively, in the 2023–24 academic year.

The 2025–26 campaign aims to build on this progress by placing increased focus on secondary and higher secondary enrollment, where dropout rates have historically been more challenging to reduce.

The enrollment drive will also include admissions for children in Anganwadis, Balvatikas (pre-schools), Class 1, Class 9, and Class 11, ensuring continuity from early childhood education to higher secondary education.

Each participating dignitary will be assigned one primary and two secondary or higher secondary schools, and in cases where such schools are limited, Gyan Shakti or Raksha Shakti Schools will be chosen based on geographic suitability.

Additionally, due to local festivals like the Rath Yatra and Kutchi New Year, enrollment activities in Kutch and certain urban areas will be coordinated accordingly, with events held on June 26 and 28.

A major innovation in recent years has been the integration of the state health department’s birth and immunisation data with the education department’s Child Tracking System (CTS).

This integration, initiated in 2019–20 for Class 1 and expanded to Balvatikas in 2023-24, ensures that every eligible child is tracked and enrolled, including children of migrant workers.

As a result, a comprehensive survey has identified approximately 8.75 lakh children eligible for Balvatika admissions, 10.5 lakh for Class 9, and 4.5 lakh for Class 11, who will be enrolled during this year's campaign.

Furthermore, Gujarat is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra to predict students at risk of dropping out.

Using AI-based analysis of student performance and attendance data, the system flags vulnerable cases, enabling officials to invite such students and their parents for targeted counseling during the Praveshotsav.

