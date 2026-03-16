Gujarat minister visits 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana' centre, serves food on his birthday

Gandhinagar, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat cabinet minister for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, and Rural Development Kunvarji Bavaliya celebrated his 71st birthday in a unique manner on Monday.

Read More

Instead of hosting a grand event, he visited the 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana' (Workers' Annapurna Scheme) centre in Gandhinagar and personally served meals to the hundreds of destitute people present there.

Kunvarji Bavaliya interacted with the workers to inquire about their well-being and also personally inspected the quality of the food being provided at the centre. He asserted that the government is committed to ensuring that workers toiling in the construction sector receive adequate nutrition.

The Shramik Annapurna Yojana is a scheme of the Gujarat government under which the registered construction workers are provided nutritious meals at concessional rates at the workplace. Registered construction workers and their family members are entitled to get the benefits.

This initiative has proved highly beneficial for the marginalised and deprived families. Under this scheme, workers are provided with simple, wholesome, and nutritious meals at a highly subsidised rate of just Rs 5.

The meal typically consists of ‘roti’ (flatbread), vegetables, ‘dal’ (lentils), rice, pickles, green chillies, and ‘gur’ (jaggery), while a sweet dish is also served once a week. In addition to the meals, primary health check-up facilities are also made available for the workers.

The scheme was launched in June 2017 for the state's construction workers and is being administered through the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

According to the state government, approximately 1.05 crore meals were distributed to workers during the financial year 2025-26, while a total of 4.37 crore meals have been distributed since the inception of the scheme.

Regarding the expansion of the scheme, the Gujarat cabinet minister informed that 293 centres are currently operating successfully across Gujarat.

“121 new centres are set to be launched soon, while plans have been outlined in this year's budget to open an additional 300 new centres. The government aims to extend this facility to workers even in the remotest corners of the state, ensuring they have access to nutritious, home-style meals,” he added.

The Minister also reviewed the health facilities available at the centre and directed the department to ensure that special, season-appropriate care is provided to workers at construction sites and their families. The Workers' Welfare Board is also making all types of first-aid facilities available at these centres.

The Minister's inspiring initiative was also met with visible joy and a sense of dignity among the workers.

The workers expressed that receiving nutritious meals at a low cost provides them with significant relief and ensures that food is easily accessible to them during their working hours.

--IANS

mr/uk