Gujarat Minister Bavaliya reviews rising Sabarmati water level at Sant Sarovar barrage

Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (IANS) With the flow of water in the Sabarmati river increasing, Gujarat Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya visited the Sant Sarovar Barrage in Gandhinagar and held a review meeting with officials.

During the visit, the minister instructed the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and other concerned authorities to remain in contact with low-lying villages and towns downstream and issue necessary alerts to ensure preparedness.

Heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment of the Dharoi Dam, particularly in Vadali, Khedbrahma, Poshina and Vijaynagar talukas of Sabarkantha district, along with Danta taluka of Banaskantha, has resulted in 100 to 300 mm of rainfall over the past three days, causing a sharp rise in water inflow.

Consequently, since August 23, 2025, regulated water release has been taking place from Dharoi Dam. This has increased inflows at Valasana, Hirpura, Lakhroda, Sant Sarovar and Vasna barrages downstream.

According to official figures, Dharoi Dam's current water level stands at 617.22 feet, with nearly 82 per cent of storage filled.

The inflow is measured at 42,681 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 38,976 cusecs, ensuring controlled release to balance the rising water levels.

In the 2025 monsoon season, Gujarat has received 727.78 mm of rainfall, which is about 83.46 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall of 872 mm. The state has experienced uneven distribution, with the southern and central districts receiving surplus or near-normal rainfall, while northern Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch have remained below average.

Heavy spells in August boosted water levels in major reservoirs like Sardar Sarovar, Ukai, and Dharoi, but several smaller dams in north Gujarat and Kutch are still below capacity.

The Meteorological Department has issued multiple red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall across Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and parts of South Gujarat during August, which has also caused urban flooding in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot.

Overall, while Gujarat's water storage situation has improved significantly compared to July, rainfall deficiency in Kutch and north Gujarat remains a concern, especially for agriculture.

