Gujarat: Mehsana Civil Hospital performs 268 minor surgeries during R-Day camp

Mehsana, Jan 26 (IANS) Mehsana General Hospital in Gujarat marked the 77th Republic Day with a large-scale public health initiative, organising a mega surgery camp that resulted in 268 successful minor surgeries, far exceeding the original pledge of 77 procedures.

Read More

The programme was held with the participation of doctors, paramedical staff and hospital administrators, reflecting a coordinated effort focused on patient care.

The camp was organised under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Gopi Patel and conducted across five operating theatres within the hospital.

More than 10 surgeons, along with nearly 100 healthcare workers, including nursing and paramedical staff, remained on duty throughout the day to ensure the smooth conduct of procedures.

The surgeries covered a wide range of conditions, including ear lobe repair, correction of elongated ear piercings, hernia, lipoma, cysts, boils, warts and cataract-related eye surgeries.

All patients underwent medical examination and necessary tests before the procedures. Hospital authorities also arranged post-operative care facilities, including refreshments and meals for patients following surgery.

In addition, medicines and first-aid kits were provided to beneficiaries as part of the discharge process.

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, each patient was also given a sapling and a jute bag at the time of discharge.

A total of 268 patients benefited from the camp.

Speaking to IANS, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak said the programme was planned to coincide with Republic Day and had initially aimed to conduct 77 minor surgeries.

“Minor surgeries related to the eye, ear and mouth were carefully examined, medical tests were conducted, and the procedures were carried out by doctors. Medicines and first-aid kits were also provided to patients,” he said.

He added that such initiatives allowed patients to see “how the central and state governments are dedicated to patient care and public welfare”.

On the same occasion, Nayak flagged off a medical van, known as the ‘Matru Rath’, as a pilot project at the hospital. Donated with the support of the Falcon Group, the vehicle has been designated for health check-ups of pregnant and lactating mothers.

“The van will go to every village and, along with Anganwadi workers, mothers and children will receive check-ups and subsequent medicines,” he said, adding that early detection of health issues in children was a key objective of the initiative.

The Matru Rath will be operated by the Gayatri Parivar, Lakhvad.

State-level minister Pravin Mali, Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, and Mehsana MLA Mukeshbhai Patel were also present at the event.

Nayak said similar camps would be organised in the future in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

--IANS

mys/dan