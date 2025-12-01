Gujarat marks World Toilet Day with awareness push, drive to repair village toilets

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Across Gujarat, the 'Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya' campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission–Gramin is giving community and household toilets a makeover, coupled with a strong push for sanitation awareness.

Marking World Toilet Day, villages carried out repairs, deep cleaning and repainting of all communal and individual toilets, with vibrant wall art used to spread messages on hygiene and responsible toilet use.

The campaign has seen active participation from gram panchayats, sanitation committees and local volunteers. Broken tiles, damaged doors, taps and drainage systems were repaired, while waste disposal arrangements and cleanliness of surrounding areas were strengthened.

In districts such as Morbi (Junada Sadulka, Badanpar, Virvav), Valsad (Barai, Fansa, Virval, Palan) and Ahmedabad and Surendranagar, toilets were repainted and refurbished to create safer, cleaner spaces for villagers. Under the theme 'Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya,' residents were educated on regular toilet use, upkeep, handwashing habits and overall responsibility towards community hygiene. Several villages also organised cleanliness pledges, competitions and awareness activities.

Officials said World Toilet Day is not just an observance but a reminder of collective responsibility. Ensuring access to toilets is vital, they said, but maintaining them is equally important. The campaign, they added, is helping rural communities renew their commitment to sanitation and adopt a culture of cleanliness. India has made major strides in toilet construction over the past decade, driven largely by the government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, which aimed to eliminate open defecation by helping build millions of household toilets, community facilities and ensuring sanitation access in both rural and urban areas.

Alongside construction, the government has focussed on behaviour change campaigns, regular maintenance, waste management, and upgrading village sanitation infrastructure.

Through awareness drives, funds to panchayats, and initiatives like 'Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya', the government continues to strengthen hygiene habits, promote sustainable toilet use, and move towards long-term goals of universal sanitation and improved public health across India.

