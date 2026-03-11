Gujarat: Major fire, explosions at chemical warehouse in Surat, no casualties reported​

Surat, March 11 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in the Sachin industrial area of Surat on Wednesday, triggering a series of explosions and initiating a large emergency response, officials said.​

The blaze erupted at a warehouse belonging to Aether Industries located in the Hoziwala compound in Sachin GIDC, where large quantities of chemicals were reportedly stored.​

Preliminary information indicated that several chemical drums caught fire, leading to repeated explosions inside the facility.​

Officials said more than 20 blasts were reported as the fire intensified, with explosions continuing as chemical containers ruptured under the heat.​

The blasts were strong enough to damage nearby structures.​

A one- to two-storey building collapsed following the explosions, and tin-shed warehouses in the surrounding area also caught fire.​

The flames spread to neighbouring units, including Geeta Timber Plywood and Shakti Plywood.​

Geeta Timber Plywood was reported to have been completely gutted in the fire.​

The explosions also shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings and damaged goods stored in surrounding premises.​

Thick black smoke billowing from the site could be seen from several kilometres away, with some residents reporting it was visible up to 5 kilometres away.​

Workers and residents in the vicinity rushed out of nearby factories as the blasts echoed across the industrial estate.​

The fire department issued a “major call” after assessing the scale of the incident.​

More than 15 fire brigade vehicles from different stations were deployed to the site, along with teams from the Sachin Notified Area and other nearby fire stations.​

Firefighters continued to extinguish the flames and take measures to prevent them from spreading further on the chemical-laden premises, which officials said made firefighting operations particularly challenging.​

Police also moved quickly to secure the area. The surrounding area had been sealed off as a precaution.​

“According to the information received so far, a fire has broken out in the warehouse of Aether Company. Police have cordoned off an area of about one km, and firefighters are carrying out operations at the site,” an official said.​

Authorities said that despite the scale of the fire and the series of explosions, no casualties had been reported so far.​

Firefighting operations are continuing as efforts are underway to bring the blaze fully under control.​

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation is expected once the situation is stabilised.​

Officials said the incident may have caused significant damage to goods stored in the affected warehouses and nearby industrial units.​

