Gujarat launches new portals to streamline police services & tackle cybercrime

Gandhinagar, May 14 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched two digital portals and a mobile application under the Home Department, aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in the state’s law enforcement services.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi was also present at the launch event.

The initiatives, rolled out statewide, are designed to streamline police procedures and empower citizens with online access to key services, reducing the need for in-person visits to police stations.

Among the highlights was the launch of the Cyber Crime Refund Portal, titled “Tera Tujhko Arpan”, which facilitates quick monetary refunds for victims of cyber fraud.

First introduced in Ahmedabad in October 2024 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the portal has already demonstrated significant impact, halving the backlog of applications and increasing processing efficiency by 50 per cent.

Developed by the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Cell, the system enables online registration, real-time status tracking, and refunds without the need for an FIR. Lok Adalats play a key role in accelerating the refund process.

What once took two to three hours at a police station now takes just 15 minutes, thanks to automated refund letters and digital documentation. Following its successful pilot in Ahmedabad, the portal has now been made accessible across all police stations in Gujarat, with unique login credentials and pre-launch training provided to ensure a smooth rollout.

The Chief Minister also launched I-PRAGATI, a new SMS-based system integrated into the existing eGujCop portal. It provides automated updates to complainants at four key stages of the investigation process — filing of FIR, panchnama, arrest of the accused, and submission of the charge sheet.

Initially piloted by the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), I-PRAGATI has now been implemented statewide. The system not only enhances transparency but also addresses one of the most common grievances among citizens: a lack of timely updates.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to good governance and minimal human interference,” said CM Patel, emphasising the state’s push toward digital transformation in policing.

Another key development is the Unfreeze Application, which allows citizens to digitally request the unfreezing of bank accounts blocked due to cybercrime complaints filed via the NCRP portal under BNSS 106 (CRPC 102).

With this app, users can file requests online, track their progress, and receive email notifications, eliminating the need for physical follow-ups or visits to police stations.

The tool aims to empower citizens, reduce procedural delays, and ensure full transparency in the post-incident resolution process. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the adoption of digital tools in law enforcement reflects the use of technology for both citizen welfare and national security.

Minister Harsh Sanghvi added that Gujarat is emerging as a model state for citizen-centric policing, particularly in the domain of cybercrime.

“Gujarat Police has already processed over 2.25 lakh bank account unfreezing requests. These platforms now ensure that victims are not only heard but also helped, swiftly and systematically,” he said.

