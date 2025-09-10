Gujarat: Kharge inaugurates District Congress Committee presidents' training camp

Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday inaugurated the training camp for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Gujarat, urging party leaders to work with discipline, dedication, and ideological commitment to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Marking 2025 as the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency of the Congress during its 1925 Belgaum session, Kharge underlined the historical responsibility of the party to reclaim its legacy and mobilise people on key issues.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge contrasted Gujarat’s past leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who gave freedom and unity to the country, with the current BJP leadership, whom he accused of “taking away freedom and dividing the country".

He alleged that the BJP government was attacking the Constitution and people’s right to vote, while neglecting farmers, labourers, women, and youth.

Citing instances of “vote theft” in Gujarat, Kharge charged the BJP with stealing elections.

Recalling the Congress’ history, Kharge said the party had three phases—leading the freedom struggle (1885–1947), strengthening democracy and progress post-independence, and since 2014, acting as a strong opposition both on the streets and in Parliament.

He credited Rahul Gandhi’s four yatras with creating nationwide awareness, claiming they had left the BJP government “running with crutches".

Targeting PM Modi over India’s border tensions with China, Kharge said while the Chinese army intruded, the Prime Minister was “roaming in China” and even denied the incursions. “PM Modi begins and ends his speeches with attacks on Congress because he knows only Congress can defeat him,” Kharge said.

Highlighting the significance of the DCC president’s role, he reminded leaders that towering figures like Purushottam Das Tandon, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Govind Ballabh Pant had once held the position.

He also announced that the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31 will be marked with state-wide celebrations, calling on Gujarat Congress leaders to lead them at the district level.

