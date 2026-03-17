Gujarat: Key BJP meet to be held tomorrow for local polls​

Gandhinagar, March 17 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a key strategy meeting on March 18 at its state office in Gandhinagar, ahead of the upcoming local self-government elections.​

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The meeting will be chaired by state president Jagdish Vishwakarma and attended by senior party leaders, including state organisation general secretary Ratnakarji, state general secretaries, presidents, and in-charges of various party fronts, members of the state election management committee, and district and city election in-charges.​

Party’s chief spokesperson Anil Patel said the meeting will focus on organisational preparations and coordination for the elections.​

“For the smooth management of the upcoming local self-government elections, election management committees have been formed according to the BJP’s method and tradition, with eight members at the state level and four members at district and metropolitan levels,” he said.​

He added that the party’s outreach efforts will include tours, group meetings, public gatherings, and conferences engaging professionals, social groups, women, youth, and farmers.​

“BJP is accustomed to working 365 days,” he said, emphasising the party’s commitment to continuous voter contact.​

Patel also highlighted the role of governance performance in the campaign.​

“Based on the performance of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the report cards of elected representatives, the BJP will go among the citizens,” he said.​

He further outlined the party’s service-oriented approach, saying, “Establishing systems wherever there are people and delivering services to every household is BJP’s mantra.”​

Referring to previous local elections, Patel noted that the people of the state had given the BJP the opportunity to serve in approximately 95 per cent of local self-government institutions.​

Commenting on the opposition, Patel said, “The Congress party, due to lack of concrete planning and absence of clear issues, is indulging in various theatrics, including matters related to cooking gas cylinders, but the people of Gujarat have never placed their trust in Congress.”​

Earlier in the day, a meeting regarding organisational planning for the elections had been held at the same venue, chaired by Vishwakarma in the presence of Ratnakarji.​

The meeting included state general secretaries, front organisation leaders, in-charges, and members of the state election management committee, and focused on detailed election-related planning.​

--IANS

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