Gujarat: Kandla Port to give priority berthing to LPG ships after Centre’s directive​

Kutch, March 16 (IANS) The Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla has directed that all vessels carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) calling at the port be accorded priority berthing, following instructions from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to safeguard the uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to households across the country.​

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In a circular issued on Monday, the port authority informed vessel agents that the ministry, through a communication dated March 10, had instructed ports to prioritise berthing of LPG-laden ships.​

The order aims to ensure that domestic LPG distribution remains unaffected.​

Vessel agents have also been asked to share the information with their principals and other stakeholders to ensure smooth coordination and avoid inconvenience during port operations.​

The move comes amid disruptions to maritime energy routes linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and gas shipments pass.​

In recent days, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and sailed towards Indian ports carrying LPG cargo meant for domestic supply.​

Both vessels are part of the Shipping Corporation of India's fleet and are among the country’s large gas carriers used to transport liquefied petroleum gas from the Middle East to India.​

The carrier Shivalik, inducted under the Indian flag in 2025, is a Very Large Gas Carrier capable of transporting tens of thousands of tonnes of LPG per voyage.​

Shivalik successfully arrived at Mundra Port at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Nanda Devi is expected to arrive at Kandla Port on Tuesday. Officials said the two vessels are carrying a combined cargo of about 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.​

Government officials further added that the transit of the two ships is significant for maintaining energy supplies, as India relies heavily on LPG imports from the Gulf region.​

--IANS

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