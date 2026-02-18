Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Jamnagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Gujarat's Jamnagar has established itself as a prominent centre on the global industrial map, driven by its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Known as the “Brass City of India,” the city supplies components to sectors ranging from Indian Railways to defence, producing goods that meet international quality standards.

The state government support in modern machinery, skill development, and technology upgrades has strengthened the local economy while generating employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

Darshik Kedia, a brass trader in Jamnagar, said, “We are grateful to the Gujarat and Central governments for providing schemes to our industries, but there should also be direct benefits for us.”

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government’s cluster development model has significantly contributed to making Jamnagar’s brass industry world-class.

Schemes including common facility centres, testing laboratories, logistics support, easier access to loans, and export promotion have provided direct benefits to MSMEs.

Avanti Parmar, a laboratory technician in Jamnagar, explained, “At Meta Lab Research and Analytical Foundation, metallic and chemical research is conducted on samples to determine the percentage of metal present.”

Ramji Bhai, head of GIDC Jamnagar, added, “The government has declared Jamnagar’s brass industry a cluster industry. If a special package is announced, a golden era could emerge.”

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, Jamnagar’s brass products now reach international markets.

Shobhna Rathod, regional manager at the District Industries Centre, said, “The Gujarat Self-Reliant Policy 2022, which promotes brass parts and MSME units, is currently in effect. Incentives are provided to units based on category and taluka.”

The city hosts nearly 8,000 small and large units involved in brass component manufacturing, providing employment to over 300,000 people.

Industry experts note that Jamnagar demonstrates how the combination of government policy, industrial expertise, and MSME strength can turn local production into a symbol of national development.

Government and development agencies have introduced structured support for the cluster.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) appointed an economic development agency to address financial and non-financial challenges and help improve quality control, lean manufacturing practices, and export access in the brass parts cluster.

The state government has also identified Jamnagar’s brass parts industry as a priority cluster, offering common facilities, skill development programmes, and export promotion support to strengthen competitiveness and integrate local units into global supply chains.

