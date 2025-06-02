Gujarat: Jamnagar admin pushes road widening demolition amid protests

Jamnagar, June 2 (IANS) The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has pushed forward with a large-scale road widening project, demolishing over 190 structures in just two days amid resistance from the local residents.

The demolition work began on Saturday to widen the stretch from Swaminarayan Nagar to Gandhinagar by 12 meters, despite strong protests from the community. On May 31, tensions flared as municipal teams arrived to begin road-cutting and demolition.

Locals voiced their resentment, and 10 residents, including Congress corporator Rachanaben Nandania, were detained for attempting to block the operation.

The detainees, including two women, were later presented before the city Mamlatdar and released on bail under the condition that they would not obstruct the demolition efforts further.

Despite the uproar, the civic body remained firm, and on Sunday, the second day, operations resumed at 8 a.m. and continued without pause, bringing the two-day total to 190 demolished properties belonging to 159 tenants.

On June 2, for the third consecutive day, the drive continued, this time without opposition. With more than 150 municipal staff and over 100 police personnel, including women officers, deployed under the guidance of PI P.P. Jha of City B Division, the demolition work progressed peacefully.

Heavy machinery was mobilised across the stretch between Swaminarayan Nagar and Nawagam Ghed, where a total of 331 properties had received final notices from the Corporation.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been executing a series of demolition drives across various city areas. These actions aim to facilitate urban development projects, alleviate traffic congestion, and restore the city's ecological balance.

One of the most significant operations occurred near Chandola Lake, where the AMC launched a two-phase demolition initiative. The first phase cleared approximately 1.5 lakh square meters of encroachments, while the second phase targeted an additional 2.5 lakh square meters.

This extensive operation involved around 3,000 police personnel and 25 State Reserve Police companies to maintain order during the process.

The cleared land is earmarked for environmental restoration and potential housing projects for eligible displaced residents. In the Bapunagar area, the AMC demolished 450 illegally constructed houses near Malek Saban Lake, reclaiming 15,200 square meters of land.

This action followed prior notices issued in 2011, with alternative housing arrangements made for 221 affected individuals.

The Dariyapur locality witnessed the removal of over 100 unauthorised huts, shops, and other structures built on roads and government land.

While some locals expressed dissatisfaction, claiming a lack of prior notice, the AMC proceeded to clear the encroachments to restore public pathways and ensure safety.

