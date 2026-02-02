Gujarat introduces 20 pc payment route to regularise unauthorised land

Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) The Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has announced a significant administrative decision aimed at regularising unauthorised land possession involving so-called inami or granted lands, officials said on Monday.

The move, issued by the state’s Revenue Department, is intended to streamline the process through which individuals holding land with irregular claims can bring their titles into compliance with the law.

Under the new guidelines, land that has been re‑granted by the state but where the possession fee has not been paid can now be regularised more easily.

The department has also allowed holders of land who are eligible for re‑grant but have not yet received it, for various reasons, to complete the process under specified conditions.

In addition, heirs who are in unauthorised possession of such land may also benefit, as well as persons currently holding land that has been transferred but is now in the possession of a third party.

Officials said that a payment equivalent to 20 per cent of the prevailing jantri or official land value can be made to regularise the unauthorised possession of these lands.

This provision aims to reduce procedural hurdles and offer a path to legal title for those affected.

Addressing the implications of the decision, an official from the Revenue Department said, “This framework has been designed to assist landholders who, despite eligibility for re‑grant of inami lands, have not completed formalities. The payment structure has been simplified to encourage compliance and regularisation.”

The decision follows consultations within the state administration and comes amid broader efforts by the Gujarat government to improve land record management and resolve longstanding issues related to land entitlement.

Representatives of farmers’ groups welcomed the move, noting that many smallholders have struggled with complex procedures and financial barriers in formalising land titles.

Experts in land policy said that while regularisation schemes can accelerate legal clarity, they must be implemented transparently and in accordance with statutory provisions to avoid potential disputes.

Enforcement of the new guidelines is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with detailed procedures to be communicated to district revenue offices across the state.

