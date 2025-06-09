Gujarat HC on high alert after receiving bomb threat; probe launched

Ahmedabad, June 9 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court was placed under high alert on Monday following an anonymous bomb threat received via email, warning of an attempt to blow up the premises.

The alarming message prompted an immediate response from security agencies, who sealed all entry and exit points and cordoned off the complex.

Sources in the police department confirmed that the High Court administration promptly informed authorities upon receiving the threat.

In response, bomb disposal squad and dog squad teams were deployed, and a comprehensive search operation was launched in and around the court building.

As part of precautionary measures, all incoming vehicles were thoroughly inspected and public access was temporarily suspended.

Senior officials from the Ahmedabad police and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at the spot to oversee the security operation.

Although no suspicious items were found during the initial search, authorities are treating the threat with utmost seriousness.

A cyber investigation has been initiated to track the origin of the email and identify the sender.

At the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the High Court regarding any disruption to judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, security officials continue to maintain a heightened presence in the area, and further investigations are underway.

Gujarat has witnessed a spate of bomb threats in recent years, many of which have turned out to be hoaxes but triggered security responses.

In May 2023, several schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received email threats claiming the presence of explosives on campus, leading to mass evacuations and the deployment of bomb squads.

None of the threats materialised, but the incidents raised concerns about the vulnerability of public institutions.

In 2022, a similar threat was issued to the Surat District Court, prompting a thorough security sweep that yielded no explosives.

Another high-profile case involved an anonymous bomb threat call to Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in 2021, which led to temporary flight delays and intensified screening procedures.

Authorities have consistently taken such threats seriously, launching cyber investigations to trace IP addresses and identify the culprits.

