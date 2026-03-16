Gujarat HC hails Ahmedabad civic body's plastic waste management, suggests model for other cities

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court has commended the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for its efforts to curb the use of prohibited plastic in the city, officials said on Monday.

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The High Court suggested that other major municipal corporations in the state adopt a similar approach to improve plastic waste management.

In a recent order, the court took note of the measures implemented by AMC's Solid Waste Management Department to make Ahmedabad a "prohibited plastic free city".

During the proceedings, the municipal body presented detailed information on the city's solid waste management system, including the handling of seized plastic waste, upcycling of plastic materials and their use in cement industries and waste-to-energy plants.

The civic body also placed before the court details related to compliance with the Plastic Waste Management Rules, including implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms and information regarding registered recyclers operating in the system.

After reviewing the submissions, the High Court expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by AMC for the collection, processing and management of plastic waste and the enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules within the city.

The court also advised other large municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, to take proactive steps in plastic waste management by following the model adopted by the AMC.

According to AMC, enforcement measures are currently being intensified across the city to prevent the use of banned plastic products.

Plastic bags with a thickness of less than 120 microns and non-woven carry bags below 60 GSM thickness are prohibited under the rules being enforced by the civic body.

To ensure compliance, sanitation squads are conducting daily inspections across all 48 wards spread over seven administrative zones of the city.

Over the past year, authorities have issued notices to 1,48,413 individuals and business units found violating the rules, while penalties amounting to Rs 4.29 crore have been collected.

In addition, sealing action has been taken against around 20,926 units for violating the regulations.

Municipal teams have also seized and destroyed nearly 9,626 kg of prohibited plastic during enforcement drives.

Special enforcement campaigns are also being conducted twice a week in food markets, grocery shops, vegetable and fruit markets and among street vendors, which have been identified as key points of plastic bag usage.

Under the penalty structure being implemented by AMC, a fine of Rs 1,000 is imposed for a first violation, Rs 3,000 for a second violation and Rs 5,000 for a third or subsequent offence.

Units found manufacturing prohibited plastic or selling it in large quantities are also subject to sealing action.

Officials said that the campaign is aimed at making the city genuinely plastic-free and requires active cooperation from residents and businesses.

"The intensive action is also in view of upcoming major events, including 2030 Commonwealth Games and possible 2036 Olympics Games. The city is undergoing a major transformation," officials added.

--IANS

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