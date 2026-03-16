Gujarat HC disqualifies Kiran More, three others from Baroda Cricket Association polls

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court on Monday held that former India cricketer Kiran More and three others were not eligible to contest the elections to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), setting aside the returning officer’s decision to accept their nomination papers.

Read More

The ruling came on a petition filed by residents Pradipsinh Solanki and Ramchandra Prajapati, who challenged the eligibility of four candidates -- More, Amul Jikar, Anant Indulkar and Amar Patiwala -- for posts in the association.

The petitioners had also made the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Baroda Cricket Association parties to the case.

After hearing the matter, the single-judge bench concluded that the nominations had been accepted in violation of the eligibility norms governing office-bearers in cricket associations.

The court consequently set aside the returning officer’s decision and declared the four candidates ineligible to contest for positions in the BCA, which include key posts such as president, secretary and treasurer.

The petitioners argued that the candidates had already completed the maximum tenure permitted under governance rules framed following directions of the Supreme Court of India.

Under these rules, a person who has served a cumulative nine years in office must step down and observe a three-year cooling-off period after completing two consecutive terms before becoming eligible again.

Accepting this contention, the High Court ruled that the provisions had been breached and that the nomination forms should not have been accepted.

The court directed the election officer to declare the results of the BCA elections.

However, at the request of the respondents, it granted two weeks’ interim protection to allow the disqualified candidates time to file an appeal before a division bench of the High Court.

Until the results are officially declared, the existing BCA committee will continue to carry out routine administrative work in a temporary capacity but will refrain from taking major policy decisions.

Polling for the BCA elections was held on February 15, in which 1,430 members voted out of around 1,900 eligible voters.

The contest has largely been between the Royal Satyamev Jayate group associated with Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and the Revival Group.

The four candidates declared ineligible are expected to challenge the single-judge ruling before a division bench of the Gujarat High Court.

Until further orders, the present BCA committee will continue to function in an acting capacity.

--IANS

mys/pgh