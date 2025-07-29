Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging composition of state UCC committee

Ahmedabad, July 29 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition challenging the constitution of a five-member committee formed by the state government to evaluate the feasibility and framework of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat.

The petition, filed by Surat resident Abdul Vahab Sopariwala, alleged a lack of minority representation in the panel and sought its reconstitution. Justice Niral R. Mehta, presiding over the matter, summarily rejected the plea with a single-word order: “Dismissed.” A detailed judgment is awaited.

The impugned committee was constituted via a state notification dated February 4, 2025, and is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai. Other members include retired IAS officer C.L. Meena, senior advocate R.C. Kodekar, former VNSGU vice-chancellor Dr. Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Geetaben Shroff.

In his petition, Sopariwala contended that the panel's composition is constitutionally infirm, citing the absence of any member from religious minority communities or experts in personal laws.

He argued that such exclusion undermines Articles 14 (equality before law), 15 (prohibition of discrimination), and 25 (freedom of religion) of the Constitution, and vitiates the consultative process for a code that could impact diverse communities.

Prior to initiating legal proceedings, the petitioner had addressed a representation dated March 16, 2025, to the Chief Minister, urging the inclusion of legal scholars and community representatives well-versed in personal laws.

The state government has maintained that the panel was constituted within its executive powers to explore the need for a Uniform Civil Code, in line with constitutional directives under Article 44, which promotes the implementation of a common civil framework across communities.

The High Court’s dismissal effectively affirms the committee’s present structure, though the legal and social debate surrounding the UCC continues. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) refers to a proposed set of common personal laws that would apply to all citizens of India, regardless of religion, caste, or community, in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Envisioned under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which urges the state to strive for a uniform set of civil laws, the UCC aims to ensure equality and secularism by replacing existing religious personal laws with a standardised legal framework.

--IANS

janvi/dan