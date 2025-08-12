Gujarat: Grand Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar ahead of Independence day

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a spirited Tiranga Yatra was held across the country on Tuesday to ignite patriotism and unity ahead of Independence Day. Gujarat's Gandhinagar witnessed a vibrant display of national pride as hundreds of citizens gathered for the yatra, which commenced from Sector 6 and stretched over 2 to 3 kilometres.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from Minister Bhanuben Babaria, MLA Rita Patel, Mayor Meera Patel, District Collector Mehul Dave, schoolteachers, students, and police personnel. Dressed in Tricolour-themed attire and waving the national flag, participants turned the city streets into a moving mosaic of patriotism.

Similar 'Tiranga Yatras' were also held in other parts of Gandhinagar, including Satyagraha Cantonment and Sector 7, where citizens united in the spirit of freedom and remembrance. Sector 6 Police Inspector, alongside school authorities and local leaders, ensured smooth coordination of the event.

With Independence Day just around the corner, the air is once again filled with patriotic fervour. Homes, markets, and public spaces across the city are adorned with the Tricolour, invoking memories of childhood celebrations and the enduring legacy of August 15, 1947 — the day India broke free from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule.

Observed annually, Independence Day is not only a national holiday but also a celebration of India’s hard-won freedom. It marks the end of British rule, established through the Indian Independence Act of July 18, 1947, and also commemorates the partition of India and Pakistan. While India celebrates its independence on August 15, Pakistan observes it on August 14.

The day pays homage to the countless freedom fighters whose sacrifices laid the foundation of a sovereign nation. Across the country, it is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural performances, and tributes to India's rich heritage and diversity.

--IANS

jk/rad