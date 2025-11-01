Gujarat govt to set up country's first Vrindavan Gauchar Park in Vadnagar

Gandhinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) The historic town of Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to witness another milestone in its journey toward becoming a global tourism and cultural destination.

Under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state government has announced the construction of the Vrindavan Gauchar Park, India's first-of-its-kind integrated cow-based rural development project.

Estimated to cost Rs 15 crore, this initiative aims to transform Vadnagar into a "Tirthdham" (spiritual destination) of cow service and an international model of sustainable rural innovation.

The Vrindavan Gauchar Park, to be developed near Gaurikund in Amarthol, will go far beyond the idea of a traditional cowshed.

It will integrate modern veterinary care, milk processing units, sustainable grazing management, and research facilities to create a model where tradition meets technology.

Equipped with CCTV surveillance, a protection wall, and a dedicated veterinary hospital, the park will ensure the welfare of cattle while offering visitors a glimpse into India's evolving rural ecosystem.

Plans also include breeding programmes for high-quality indigenous cattle and the development of a tourism-friendly ecosystem that attracts visitors from across India and abroad.

The Gujarat Urban Development Company will serve as the nodal agency for the project, overseeing planning, infrastructure, and coordination with local and district-level bodies.

The park's strategic vision extends beyond animal welfare -- it aims to establish a cow-centric economic and social model, aligning with the Prime Minister's broader vision of "Gramoday se Bharat Uday" (From the Rise of Villages to the Rise of India).

Officials describe the project as a "Rural Innovation Hub", designed to promote dairy entrepreneurship, biogas and organic fertiliser production, and women's empowerment through active participation in the dairy and cooperative sectors.

By boosting cattle health, increasing productivity, and facilitating the sale of dairy products, the initiative is expected to raise farmers' incomes and create new employment opportunities across veterinary, dairy, and transport sectors.

Beyond economic development, the Vrindavan Gauchar Park will serve as a fusion point of heritage, culture, and ecology.

The park will connect Vadnagar's rich heritage -- from its ancient temples and stepwells to historic forts -- into a new tourism circuit.

Visitors will be able to experience the synergy of agritourism, sustainable energy practices, and cultural preservation in one integrated space.

Plans also include dedicated marketplaces for local artisans, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine, directly benefiting the local economy.

