Gujarat govt to hold two-day annual 'Chintin Shivir' in Valsad on Nov 13

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government will organise its 12th annual 'Chintan Shivir' (administrative retreat) from November 13 to 15 at the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur in Valsad district, government officials said on Thursday.

The retreat, under the theme "From Collective Thinking to Collective Development", will be attended by state Cabinet ministers, senior secretaries, and administrative officers.

The framework for this year's retreat was finalised during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister emphasised the state government's commitment to advancing administrative practices in line with modern governance, technology, transparency, and public-centric service.

Started in 2003 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Chintan Shivir' was introduced to make the state's administration more people-focused and responsive.

Over the years, the retreat has become a platform for policy discussions, capacity building, and innovative governance solutions.

The three-day event will cover a wide range of subjects, including nutrition and public health, growth and diversification of the service sector, capacity building for a developed Gujarat, public safety, green energy, and environmental sustainability.

Activities such as tracking, cycling, advanced meditation yoga, and cultural programmes will complement the discussion sessions.

Participants, including Ministers and senior secretaries, will travel to Valsad by the Vande Bharat Express on November 13 and return to Ahmedabad after the retreat concludes.

The retreat will commence with an inauguration session on the afternoon of November 13, followed by full-day discussion panels, group meetings, and lectures from expert speakers over the next two days.

Several senior officials attended the planning meeting, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Sunayana Tomar, Additional Principal Secretary Avantika Singh, Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and other key administrative officials, ensuring comprehensive planning for this year's Chintan Shivir.

