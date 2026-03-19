Gujarat govt issues crop advisory as unseasonal rains threaten standing harvests​

Gandhinagar, March 19 (IANS) An unseasonal spell of rain and thunderstorms across Gujarat has prompted the state agriculture department to issue a fresh advisory, urging farmers to take immediate protective measures for standing and harvested crops, as weather conditions have become unstable over the past 24 hours.​

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The advisory follows rainfall and hail reported in parts of Saurashtra, including Amreli and Jamnagar, on Thursday, which disrupted harvesting activity and raised concerns about crop damage.​

At the same time, Ahmedabad recorded a cooler day and a warmer-than-normal night, signalling changing atmospheric conditions linked to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan.​

According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity has already been observed at isolated places across Gujarat and Saurashtra–Kutch over the past 24 hours, with further light to moderate rain and thundershowers likely across multiple districts.​

The forecast indicates that such conditions may continue until around March 21, with widespread activity expected, particularly in north Gujarat, Saurashtra–Kutch, and parts of south Gujarat.​

In its advisory, the agriculture department said there is a possibility of light to moderate unseasonal rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in districts including Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Morbi, Kutch, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar, as well as parts of south Gujarat.​

It stated that “precaution is safety” and urged farmers to strictly follow the issued guidelines to protect their “valuable crops” during the current weather spell.​

The department said that, in view of the changing weather, a special advisory has been issued in advance to minimise potential losses to ready and standing crops.​

"Precautionary measures are being communicated to farmers through the Krushi Pragati application and social media platforms," the advisory said.​

Farmers who have not yet taken steps to secure their produce have been urged to act immediately and follow the guidelines “so that their valuable crops can be protected from damage”.​

As part of the advisory, farmers have been instructed to shift harvested crops lying in the open to safer locations or cover them with plastic sheets or tarpaulin, and to create soil bunds around stored produce to prevent rainwater from seeping in.​

They have also been advised to immediately harvest mature crops and ensure proper field drainage to prevent waterlogging in standing crops.​

The department recommended postponing irrigation and pesticide spraying during rainy conditions.​

Special emphasis has been placed on moisture-sensitive crops such as cumin, isabgol (psyllium) and fennel, which should be prioritised for safe storage.​

At agricultural market yards, including APMC facilities, both farmers and traders have been directed to keep grains and produce under sheds or properly covered, and to avoid bringing produce to markets for sale during the adverse weather period where possible.​

The department has also advised that fertilisers and seeds be stored to prevent exposure to moisture.​

For further guidance, farmers are asked to contact local agricultural officials, including gram sevaks and extension officers, or to reach out to the Kisan Call Centre helpline.​

The advisory comes as weather systems linked to a western disturbance continue to influence conditions across Gujarat, bringing cloud cover, gusty winds and scattered rainfall after a spell of high temperatures earlier in the month.​

--IANS

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