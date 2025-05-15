Gujarat govt expands Ahmedabad City police jurisdiction to boost policing

Ahmedabad, May 16 (IANS) The Gujarat government has expanded the jurisdiction of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissionerate, incorporating large parts of Ahmedabad Rural and Gandhinagar districts, officials said.

The move is aimed at improving policing and public service delivery in fast-developing urban and peri-urban areas, particularly around the Sardar Patel Ring Road, the officials added on Thursday.

The expansion, formalised through a notification issued by the State Home Department follows a proposal from the Director General of Police (DGP) and was approved via a government resolution dated May 3.

The updated jurisdiction now includes several key roadways, such as portions of the Sardar Patel Ring Road and its adjoining service lanes, which were previously under rural police limits.

Key suburban areas now absorbed into the Ahmedabad City Police include parts of Adalaj, Dabhoda, Bopal, Changodar, Aslali, and Vivekanandnagar police station limits.

As a result, city police stations -- such as Sola, Bodakdev, Sarkhej, Chandkheda, Naroda, Narol, Airport, and Vatva Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) -- have seen their boundaries extended.

For instance, Bodakdev police station will now cover regions that were part of the Bopal police station, including areas from Hebatpur Cut on the Ring Road up to Shilaj Bridge, encompassing both service roads, Shilaj Circle, and the railway line beneath the bridge.

Similarly, Sola police station has been expanded to include Gota, Hebatpur, and Khodiyar -- previously under the jurisdictions of Bopal and Adalaj police stations -- covering the stretch from Vaishnodevi Circle to SGVP and KD Hospitals.

Chandkheda police station will now oversee key northern areas such as Tragad, Khoraj, Tapovan Circle, Zundal Circle, Apollo Circle, and Koteshwar village, all previously within Adalaj police limits.

Sarkhej police station's jurisdiction has grown to encompass sections of Changodar and Aslali, including the Sanathal Toll Plaza, Sanathal Circle, Bakrol and adjoining toll areas.

In the southeast, the stretch between Ropda Bridge and the Expressway has been moved from the Vivekanandnagar police station to the Vatva GIDC police station.

Officials say the reshuffling is designed to provide quicker police response, enhance security, and better integrate expanding urban zones into the city's law enforcement framework.

With Ahmedabad's rapid sprawl along major arterial routes, particularly around the Ring Road, the realignment is seen as a proactive step toward improving law and order in fringe areas that have witnessed a surge in population and infrastructure development.

--IANS

janvi/khz