Gujarat govt approves grant for road repairs in 149 municipalities

Gandhinagar, June 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a grant of Rs 107 crore for road repair and resurfacing work across 149 municipalities in Gujarat.

This proactive step has been taken under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, specifically through the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Road Yojana, to ensure safer and better-quality roads in urban areas before the onset of the monsoon.

Anticipating the potential damage that heavy rainfall could cause to roads in urban regions, the Chief Minister has put forward an advanced plan for timely road resurfacing and repairs. The approved grant will help municipalities start repair works early and avoid disruptions during the rainy season. The grant allocation will be based on the category of each municipality.

As per the approved plan, 37 Category ‘A’ municipalities will receive Rs one crore each, 34 Category ‘B’ municipalities will receive Rs 80 lakh each, 61 Category ‘C’ municipalities will get Rs 60 lakh each, and 17 Category ‘D’ municipalities will be allotted Rs 40 lakh each. These funds, amounting to a total of Rs 107 crore, will be disbursed through the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM). Apart from monsoon-related damage, roads that have been affected due to recent work, like water pipeline or drainage installations, will also be considered for repairs.

Municipalities can request support, and the state government will allocate funds as needed, even beyond the current Rs 107 crore grant. Earlier on June 6, Patel had granted in-principle approval for development works worth over Rs 1,700.57 crore in a single day. The funding will support a wide range of projects across six newly formed municipal corporations, five municipalities, and the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations, under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Urban Development Scheme.

Out of the total sanctioned amount, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will receive Rs 546 crore and Gandhinagar Rs 32 crore. Among the newly established municipal corporations, Anand will get Rs 148 crore, Morbi Rs 270.08 crore, Surendranagar Rs 257.60 crore, Nadiad Rs 71.91 crore, Vapi Rs 251.91 crore, and Navsari Rs 90.35 crore.

The approval also includes funding for smaller municipalities: Vadnagar will receive Rs 16.37 crore, Himmatnagar Rs 7.33 crore, Siddhpur Rs 3.74 crore, Halvad Rs 4.02 crore, and Bharuch Municipality will get Rs 85.52 lakh.

--IANS

janvi/dpb