Gujarat govt announces Rs 947 crore relief package for farmers hit by heavy rains

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced a Rs 947 crore agricultural relief package for farmers affected by heavy rains in August and September this year. The decision, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was announced by Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, who said the move reflects the government’s continued commitment to farmer welfare.

Addressing the media, Minister Vaghani said that Rs 563 crore will be disbursed under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, while an additional Rs 384 crore will be provided from the state budget, bringing the total to Rs 947 crore.

The assistance will benefit farmers from five districts and 18 talukas, covering nearly 800 villages that reported extensive crop damage due to excessive rainfall. District administrations in Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan, and Vav-Tharad conducted surveys confirming widespread losses in groundnut, cotton, millet, fodder, vegetables, pulses, and perennial crops like pomegranate. Farmers in these regions will receive compensation based on SDRF and state norms.

Under the relief norms, farmers with over 33 per cent crop loss will receive -- Rs 12,000 per hectare (Rs 8,500 under SDRF + Rs 3,500 from state funds) for non-irrigated crops, up to 2 hectares per account. Rs 22,000 per hectare (Rs 17,000 under SDRF + Rs 5,000 from state funds) for irrigated crops, up to 2 hectares per account. Rs 27,500 per hectare (Rs 22,500 under SDRF + Rs 5,000 from state funds) for perennial horticultural crops, up to 2 hectares per account.

Additionally, recognising the recurring problem of waterlogging in low-lying areas of Vav-Tharad and Patan, the state government has announced a special flood mitigation project — the first of its kind in Gujarat.

An initial provision of Rs 2,500 crore has been made for the project, with flexibility to expand the fund up to Rs 5,000 crore if required. Farmers in these regions will also receive Rs 20,000 per hectare for land restoration work under a special state budget provision.

Minister Vaghani said the decision came after a series of high-level meetings convened by Chief Minister Patel, even during the festive period, to ensure no affected farmer is left behind.

“The Prime Minister has taken several steps to protect farmers’ interests. Following his vision, the Gujarat government remains steadfast in ensuring timely relief and long-term solutions for our farming community,” he said.

