Gujarat govt aims for meaningful transformation to improve people's lives: Bhupendra Patel

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said the state government aims not merely to run administrative systems but to drive meaningful transformation that directly improves citizens' lives.

Addressing a one-day workshop for the Chief Minister's Fellowship cohort in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Patel emphasised that the synergy between the domain expertise of senior bureaucrats and the fresh ideas of the Chief Minister Fellowship programme can significantly enhance public welfare and strengthen ease of doing business across the state.

He underscored that the knowledge and skills of young professionals, combined with the institutional experience of senior officials, can accelerate this mission.

Chief Minister Patel said that the Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme -- launched in 2009 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi -- was envisioned as a platform to harness the innovative ideas of talented youth for good governance.

He added that the programme continues to serve as a model for administrative innovation, making governance more technology-driven, efficient, and citizen-centric.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding philosophy, CM Patel said, "We work not just to run a government but to bring change in the country," adding that PM Modi's leadership has brought sweeping reforms, from expanding digital governance to ensuring technology reaches even the most remote villages.

Highlighting PM Modi's idea that Gujarat must benchmark itself against the best global practices, the Chief Minister said, "The Fellowship programme today stands as one of the most effective platforms for young professionals to contribute to state administration."

During the workshop's inaugural session, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Gujarat government's Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) and IIM Indore to collaborate on capacity-building programmes in public policy and management.

SPIPA Director General Harit Shukla and IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai exchanged the MoU.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das praised the contributions of the CM Fellowship programme, noting that their research and case studies have helped strengthen good governance initiatives.

He added that the programme has gained further momentum under the guidance of CM Patel.

--IANS

janvi/svn