Gujarat Governor releases book on ghosts of hills

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday released the “Ghosts, Horror and Hills” at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

The book has been authored by Aditya Kant, a senior journalist, academician and author of the book 'High on Kasol'.

Complimenting the author for the book, the Governor said even though the title of the book appears mysterious and frightening, the author has conveyed the message of social service and positivity through the 18 stories contained in the book.

Noting that ghosts and spirits are the creation of the human mind, the Governor said the author deserved compliments for weaving stories of positivity around various subjects.

Stating that sensitivity is the greatest attribute of human life, the Governor said, adding that it helps nurture a sense of sensitivity in society, especially among the youth, which can lead to positive social transformation.

The Governor said books are a person’s true friends, and that reading brings peace and inner strength.

Recalling his experiences of hospitalisation during the COVID pandemic, the author said that while battling life and death and witnessing mortality closely in the intensive care unit, he still felt an inner urge to help other COVID patients.

He added that the stories in the book, in various ways, foster a spirit of cooperation and environmental awareness.

The book release ceremony was attended by Karuna Badwal, Business Manager SRK-Producer Red Chillies Entertainment, Sanjeev Wadhwani, music composer and film director Rajan Khosa and other invitees from the entertainment and media sectors.

--IANS

vg/dan