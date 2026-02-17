Gujarat: Gir Somnath emerges as model district in TB elimination drive​

Somnath, Feb 17 (IANS) Gir Somnath district in Gujarat has emerged as a key focus area in the state government’s intensified campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), with health teams carrying out door-to-door screening and expanding diagnostic facilities across talukas.​

The initiative is being implemented under the state government’s ‘Bhagirath Abhiyan’, supported by the Centre, as part of the wider national goal of a TB-free India.​

Officials said teams of health workers, ASHA workers, and paramedical staff are visiting villages and remote forest-fringe areas to conduct health check-ups and identify suspected cases under the ongoing Active Case Finding (ACF) drive.​

District TB Officer Sheetal Ram said screening and diagnosis are being provided free of cost. “Earlier, we had two machines for TB testing in our district. Six new machines have now been added. With the support of the District Mineral Foundation and the District Collector, these have been made available at every taluka level. Testing and diagnosis through these machines will be free. The cost of one test is approximately Rs 1,500,” she said.​

According to officials, funds for the campaign are allocated at the taluka level through the District Collector to ensure uninterrupted screening and treatment services.​

Authorities said the ACF drive is not confined to urban centres but has been extended to villages and areas adjoining forests to widen coverage.​

Following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several NGOs, industrialists, social workers, and private hospitals in the district have joined the campaign.​

Many have come forward as ‘Nikshay Mitras’, a voluntary initiative under which individuals and organisations provide additional support to TB patients.​

Apart from government assistance, patients are being given nutritional support kits to aid recovery.​

Mandal Ravalia, a Nikshay Mitra, said, “People have received relief after getting medicines, and nutritional kits are also being distributed. This is benefiting even the last section of society. The scheme is very good.”​

Family members of beneficiaries also acknowledged the assistance.​

Ashwin Jhala said, “There is also the Swasthya Sahay Yojana under which assistance can be availed by submitting bills. A special campaign is also being run by the Prime Minister. Social and political persons can adopt TB patients and ensure their treatment.”​

Jagu Mori said, “The government’s scheme is good, and even the last person in society can benefit from it. We are very grateful to the government.”​

Officials said the campaign aims to strengthen early detection and ensure free treatment as part of the broader effort to reduce the TB burden in the district.​

