Gujarat gears up for digital Census in 2027

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Gujarat has begun preparations for the Phase-1 of nationwide Census in 2027, with officials emphasising accuracy, transparency, and the use of digital tools to ease the process.​

A special meeting of Principal Census Officers from Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu was held in Gandhinagar on Tuesday under the Chief Secretary, M. K. Das.​

Chief Secretary M. K. Das stated that Census 2027 will set a benchmark in administrative efficiency and digital governance. ​

“India’s census is the largest and most important administrative exercise in the country. The 2027 Census is crucial, as its data will be essential for policy decisions and the holistic development of the nation. With rapid population growth in urban areas, these figures will form the foundation for upcoming developmental initiatives,” he said.​

Das added that the use of digital tools will accelerate the census, which previously took 3 to 4 years to complete.​

He further emphasised that the Census is not merely a statutory exercise but a platform on which the nation’s future planning, citizen-focused programme targets, and development strategies will rely.​

“Meticulous planning at the district and urban levels is essential. The state government is committed to conducting the census with the highest level of administrative preparedness,” Das said.​

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, highlighted the historical context of India’s census.​

“The first contemporary census in India was conducted in 1881, and it has continued every ten years up to 2011. The success of the census depends on the active leadership, support, and continuous supervision of district collectors and municipal commissioners,” he said.​

Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Jayanti Ravi, outlined new initiatives for next year's Census, noting that extensive use of technology would ensure real-time transparency and facilitate data analysis.​

“For the first time, digital self-enumeration will be introduced during the house listing phase, allowing citizens to participate actively and become key stakeholders in the process,” she said.​

Director of Census, Gujarat, Sujal Mayatra, described the census as one of the world’s largest and most complex administrative exercises, reflecting India’s institutional strength.​

“Decennial population data is critical for resource allocation, urban planning, welfare schemes, and targeted interventions. The 2027 Census is particularly significant as it will be conducted in a data-driven, technology-enabled governance era,” he added.​

The meeting also featured presentations on planning, training, staff appointments, and digital self-enumeration facilities under HLO Phase I, which involves preparing detailed lists of houses and residential units.​

The Census will be conducted in two phases: the first for house listing and housing census, and the second for population enumeration.​

HLO operations are scheduled to begin in April-May 2026, with citizens able to submit information online.​

The meeting was attended by secretaries, district collectors, and municipal commissioners.​

