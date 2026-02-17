Gujarat: Gandhinagar Court evacuated, security intensified after bomb threat

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Proceedings at the Gandhinagar Sessions Court were suspended on Tuesday after an email threatening to blow up the premises was received, leading to immediate evacuation and extensive security checks, officials said.

According to police, the email was sent to the court's official account shortly before the day's judicial work was to begin.

Court authorities alerted senior officials, following which judges, lawyers, litigants and staff were asked to vacate the complex as a precautionary measure.

The evacuation was carried out in an orderly manner while security protocols were put in place.

Teams from the local police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad, reached the court complex soon after the alert.

Entry and exit gates were sealed, and a systematic search of all courtrooms, chambers, corridors and the parking area was undertaken.

Vehicles stationed within the premises were also inspected.

Inspector Bharat Goyal of Sector-7, told IANS: "The email has been sent to the Gandhinagar Sessions court at around 10 am. The content of the email sent is related to Khalistan propaganda and alleged injustice towards police officials in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the checking is going on in the premises and nothing suspicious has been found till now. Investigation is ongoing."

Cyber crime teams have initiated efforts to trace the origin and IP address of the email to identify those responsible.

Security around the court complex in Gandhinagar was tightened during the operation, with additional personnel deployed in and around the premises.

The development comes a day after more than 28 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received bomb threat emails, leading to evacuations and detailed searches of school campuses.

Police had conducted thorough inspections at the affected institutions and said no suspicious objects were found.

Investigations in those cases are also under way to trace the source of the emails.

--IANS

mys/svn