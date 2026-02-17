Gujarat: Four arrested in Rs 182 crore multi-state cyber fraud case​

Gandhidham, Feb 17 (IANS) The Cyber Crime Police in East Kutch have uncovered an organised mule account network through which transactions exceeding Rs 182 crore were routed via 81 bank accounts allegedly used to facilitate cyber fraud across several states, officials said on Tuesday.​

Four individuals - Yash Bhatia, Siddharth Soni, Sahil Sharma, and Alpesh Luhar - have been arrested in connection with the case.​

Another accused is already lodged in the Himmatnagar jail in connection with another offence.​

Four others, identified as Illubha Jadeja, Vishvarajsinh alias Vishubha Balubha Jadeja, Vijay Rana, and Hardik Rajgor, are absconding.​

SP Sagar Bagmar said an offence had been registered under various sections of the BNS at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Gandhidham.

“This crime relates to cyber fraud, in which a gang opened mule accounts, distributed stolen funds to others, and used the scam in the form of commission. The details of eight accused have come to light. The main accused is Yash Bhatia, and through him, different groups were formed to open bank accounts,” he said.​

According to investigators, the accused allegedly targeted poor, less-educated, and financially vulnerable individuals from different villages by offering commissions and promises of high returns.​

Using their identity documents, shops were rented in Gandhidham and Adipur, and firms were created in their names without their knowledge, with them being listed as proprietors.​

Police said Udyam registrations were obtained through a tax consultant, and fake invoices were generated in the names of these firms to facilitate financial transactions.​

Savings and current accounts were opened in multiple banks using PAN and Aadhaar details, and new SIM cards and bank kits were procured to operate them.​

Some shops were backed by sale agreements, while others were not, but commissions were allegedly earned for opening and managing the accounts.​

The accounts were then used to receive and transfer funds generated by cyber fraud across the country, with members acting as brokers or commission agents to route the money.​

The total amount deposited was Rs 182,37,68,862, and Rs 5,00,532 was withdrawn by cheque and retained by the accused despite allegedly knowing it to be proceeds of fraud, officials said.​

Searches on the national cybercrime reporting Samanvaya portal revealed 74 complaints registered across India related to these accounts.​

The network is alleged to have operated in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, among other states.​

During the investigation, police found that firms had been opened in the names of individuals from Rapar, Adesar, Bhuj, and Wankaner, many of whom were unaware that current accounts had been created in their names.​

Several accounts have been frozen, and documents and five mobile phones have been seized as further investigation continues.​

