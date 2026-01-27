Gujarat: Former cricketer Jacob Martin involved in drunk driving crash in Vadodara

Vadodara, Jan 27 (IANS) Former India cricketer Jacob Martin was taken into custody after his luxury sports utility vehicle allegedly struck three parked cars while being driven in an intoxicated condition in Vadodara, Gujarat, during the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Read More

He was later released on bail, while his vehicle was impounded for further examination.

The accident occurred at around 2.30 am in the Akota locality when Martin was travelling from the Akota area towards his home on OP Road in an MG Hector.

Police said the vehicle went out of control near Punit Nagar Society and crashed sequentially into a Kia Seltos, a Hyundai Venue and a Maruti Celerio that were parked along the roadside.

The impact caused substantial damage to the vehicles, though no injuries were reported.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the emergency response service and Akota Police Station reached the location and detained Martin.

A police officer said the 53-year-old showed clear signs of alcohol consumption.

“He was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence. Accordingly, cases were registered for dangerous and negligent driving and for violating liquor-related laws,” the officer said.

Separate offences were registered under Sections 281 and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 177, 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Martin was also booked under Section 66(1)(B) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act. The MG Hector involved in the crash, estimated to be worth about Rs 20 lakh, was seized as part of the investigation.

Martin was released on bail later in the day, police said, adding that further steps would be taken after completion of procedural formalities and technical assessment related to the accident.

Jacob Martin has represented India in 10 One-Day Internationals and captained the Vadodara side in domestic cricket.

He made his international debut against the West Indies in 1999 in Toronto.

Police records show that Martin has previously been booked in prohibition-related cases in Vadodara.

He was also detained by the Delhi Police in 2011 in connection with an alleged illegal immigration racket and had sustained serious injuries in a separate road accident.

Officials said the present case remains under investigation and appropriate legal action will follow in due course.

--IANS

mys/dan