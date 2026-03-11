Gujarat farmers to receive over Rs 1,028 crore in PM Kisan 22nd instalment​

Guwahati/Gandhinagar, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd instalment of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme' from Assam on March 13.​

Farmers across Gujarat, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will participate in the address through a virtual interaction.​

Agriculture and spokesperson minister Jitu Vaghani said the release of the 22nd instalment will benefit more than 9.32 crore farmers nationwide, with a total distribution of over Rs 18,640 crore.​

“Under this instalment, approximately 49.59 lakh farmer families in Gujarat will receive more than Rs 1,028 crore, credited directly to their bank accounts,” Vaghani said.​

A state-level programme will be organised in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Patel.​

The initiative will also be extended to districts, talukas, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, market yards, Farmer Producer Organisations, PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, with live broadcast of the Prime Minister’s address.​

Officials and large numbers of farmers are expected to attend.​

Vaghani highlighted the scale of the PM Kisan scheme in Gujarat so far. “Through 21 instalments, 69.24 lakh beneficiary farmer families in the state have received more than Rs 22,069 crore directly into their bank accounts,” he said.​

Across India, over 11 crore farmer families have received more than Rs 4,09,000 crore under the scheme.​

The 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme continues India’s largest direct benefit transfer initiative for farmers, ensuring timely financial assistance to agricultural households.​

Providing details on topics discussed at the cabinet meeting today, Vaghani said that ahead of the summer season, the Chief Minister reviewed the state’s reservoir water levels to ensure adequate supply for drinking and irrigation.​

Vaghani stated that good rainfall during this year’s monsoon has significantly improved water storage across the state’s major reservoirs.​

The total water available currently stands at 6.46 lakh MCFT, accounting for over 72 per cent of capacity.​

“Compared to last year, this represents an increase of 4.15 per cent, ensuring sufficient water for citizens and farmers during the summer months,” Vaghani added.​

