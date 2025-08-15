Gujarat: Fake website and app exploit Dwarkadhish temple name for online fraud

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (IANS) With Janmashtami celebrations approaching, a fresh case of online fraud in the name of the famed Dwarkadhish Temple has come to light, raising concerns over cybercrime enforcement.

After recent incidents of devotees being duped via fake websites and apps, a suspicious application called “Gharmandir” is now allegedly collecting money from worshippers under the guise of offering religious services at the temple, according to temple officials.

A written complaint has been filed with the police. According to the Dwarkadhish Mandir Devasthan Samiti, the app is soliciting payments of Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 301, claiming to provide offerings and other services to Lord Dwarkadhish during the Janmashtami festival.

An Instagram account linked to the app reportedly directs devotees to download it, further legitimising the scam in the eyes of unsuspecting users. Temple manager Himanshu Chauhan clarified on behalf of the Devasthan Samiti that “no such service is available at Jagatmandir” and confirmed that a written complaint has been filed with the Superintendent of Police.

The committee has appealed to devotees to remain vigilant against fake applications and social media accounts operating in the temple’s name.

The Dwarkadhish Temple, also known as Jagatmandir, is one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimage sites and holds immense spiritual significance as it is believed to be the kingdom of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped here as the “King of Dwarka.”

Situated on the western coast of Gujarat, the temple is part of the Char Dham Yatra, making it a must-visit for millions of devotees from across India and abroad. Its history spans over 2,500 years, with intricate architecture and rituals that draw lakhs of pilgrims annually.

The revelation has triggered outrage among worshippers, who accuse fraudsters of exploiting people’s faith and question the apparent inaction of the cybercrime police.

On Janmashtami, Dwarka attracts lakhs of pilgrims, while crores more participate from afar. With such vast numbers, devotees warn that scammers could siphon off huge sums if immediate action is not taken.

The Devasthan Samiti has reiterated that it can only issue warnings, but many argue that the responsibility now lies with law enforcement.

Devotees have urged the police to proactively register a case, trace the operators of the fake platform, and shut it down before Janmashtami to prevent mass financial and emotional exploitation.

