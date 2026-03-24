Gujarat expands PNG network, boosts commercial LPG for key sectors

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government, on Tuesday, launched an extensive campaign to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections and increase commercial LPG allocations across the state, aiming to modernise fuel distribution and ensure uninterrupted supply for essential and commercial sectors.

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Addressing a press conference, Principal Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Mona Khandhar, said the initiative prioritises converting existing LPG users to PNG where the network is available.

"All consumers holding both LPG and PNG connections will be required to use PNG, after which their LPG connections will be surrendered by the oil marketing companies," she added.

Khandhar said that all data is being shared between PNG companies and oil marketing companies for accurate mapping, and the entire process will be monitored by the District Collector and District Supply Officers.

In areas without PNG networks, the state has increased commercial LPG allocations from 10 to 25 per cent for restaurants, hotels, industrial and corporate canteens, corporate guest houses, and food processing units.

Essential MSME sectors providing widespread employment in each district will receive commercial LPG under a 10 per cent quota.

Hospitals, educational institutes, registered old age homes, orphanages, and long-serving religious and social institutions will continue to receive LPG as before, with hospitals and schools receiving 100 per cent of their requirements, and certain industries, including pharmaceutical, dairy, and seed processing units, receiving 70 per cent.

Institutions providing regular meals for at least a year will continue to receive LPG up to 25 per cent of their requirement.

To strengthen PNG adoption, the state government has introduced strict timelines for processing applications.

In areas with an existing PNG network, pending domestic and commercial applications will be approved within 10 days.

Societies and newly developed areas near PNG networks will be assisted by City Gas Distribution companies to obtain connections, after which their LPG connections will be surrendered.

Khandhar said, "In Ahmedabad, more than 1,200 commercial and over 3.5 lakh domestic connections are being converted to PNG. Nearly 900 societies will also be connected to the PNG network over the next three months. Similar measures are being implemented in other cities across the state."

City Gas Distribution companies have been instructed to obtain Right of Way approvals from local institutions and the Road and Building Departments within 24 hours, without charging fees, to facilitate rapid expansion of the PNG network.

The initiative is being implemented with priority given to expanding PNG infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply for hospitals, educational institutions, essential industries, and social institutions.

--IANS

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