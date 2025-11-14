Gujarat Energy Minister reviews key power infrastructure, pushes for greater automation in services

Vadodara, Nov 14 (IANS) Gujarat Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel inspected a series of critical power sector facilities, emphasising the need to scale up automation across electricity distribution, monitoring and customer service to enhance efficiency and quality of service.

This was his first major review visit to Vadodara after taking charge of the state’s Energy Department in the newly formed cabinet.

The minister began his inspection at the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the 24×7 control hub that manages electricity demand–supply balance across Gujarat.

Senior officials, including Jenu Devan, Upendra Pandey, Preeti Sharma and Somesh Bandopadhyay, briefed him on real-time power load management, price monitoring and the systems that ensure uninterrupted electricity across the state.

Calling the SLDC the “heart of the energy department,” Patel reviewed its energy accounting operations and shared guidance on preparing for future sectoral challenges.

He then visited the 220 kV substation at Gotri, where he observed transformer operations, including step-up and step-down mechanisms crucial for stable power distribution. Patel urged officials to strengthen engineering processes to improve service reliability.

At the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre and the Central Processing Centre, the minister reviewed digital monitoring systems, applications for new connections, load enhancement or reduction processes, and infrastructure-related workflows.

He stressed upgrading digital processes to ensure faster approvals and smoother operations.

Concluding his visit, Patel toured the Customer Care Centre at Kuber Bhavan, where he personally reviewed how 14 essential consumer services—ranging from meter name changes to fault rectification and new connections—are delivered.

He monitored complaint redressal through toll-free helplines, social media, email and WhatsApp, even taking live calls to understand service gaps firsthand.

The minister directed officials to expand automation in customer services, saying it would enable quicker responses, reduce dependency on manual intervention and significantly improve consumer experience.

The state has invested heavily in renewable energy, especially solar and wind, integrating large capacities into its grid through modern load-management tools.

Distribution companies are rapidly shifting to automated processes for new connections, load changes and fault detection, supported by unified customer care centres and digital service platforms.

Continuous upgrades, including smart metering, high-capacity substations, and improved engineering standards, have positioned Gujarat as a leader in dependable and tech-driven power infrastructure.

--IANS

janvi/dan