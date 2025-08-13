Gujarat Education Department relaunches nine upgraded websites for public access

Gandhinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Wednesday relaunched nine upgraded websites under the Education Department.

The initiative was led by Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel, with Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Praful Pansheriya gracing the occasion.

Developed at a cost of Rs 50.11 lakh, the revamped websites are designed to provide citizens and students with swift and convenient digital access to key information such as education-related resolutions, policies, circulars, scholarship details, government schemes, and the latest initiatives in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Minister Rushikesh Patel said the project aligns with the Viksit Bharat@2047 and Viksit Gujarat@2047 vision, highlighting the state government’s priority to strengthen digital infrastructure for governance and service delivery.

"These websites will ensure that vital education-related information reaches the public quickly and transparently," he noted.

Minister Praful Pansheriya added that the upgraded portals will make details of scholarship programmes, state education policies, and new initiatives easily accessible to students and stakeholders, promoting greater inclusivity in the dissemination of information.

The nine websites relaunched today include the portals of the Commissioner of Higher Education, NCC Directorate, Directorate of Primary Education, Directorate of Continuing Education and Literacy, State Examination Board, Gujarat Institute of Educational Technology, Gujarat State School Textbook Board, and the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training.

In the 2025–26 Gujarat state budget, state Finance Minister Kanu Desai has earmarked a substantial Rs 59,999 crore for the education sector.

Among the key allocations are Rs 2,914 crore for the Mission Schools of Excellence (upgrading 25,000 classrooms), Rs 1,250 crore for the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Rs 782 crore for RTE (private school admissions), and ₹250 crore for the Namo Saraswati Science Scheme benefiting approximately 2.5 lakh students.

Additional investments include Rs 617 crore for nutritious midday meals, Rs 175 crore for AI labs in technical institutions, Rs 100 crore for the newly proposed Gujarat Institute of Technology (GIT), and funding for scholarships, smart classrooms, and recruitment of 22,000 teachers, reflecting a broad-based strategy to modernise education across the state.

