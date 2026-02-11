Gujarat Dy CM walks 3.5 km to Bhavnath Temple, performs Maha Aarti

Junagadh, Feb 11 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi walked 3.5 km on foot from Girnar Darwaza to Bhavnath Temple on Wednesday, marking the opening day of the Mahashivratri fair in Junagadh.

The event drew millions of devotees on its first day, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere along the entire 3.5-km route.

During the pilgrimage walk, citizens and representatives of various organisations welcomed Sanghavi with floral tributes and traditional greetings at multiple points along the stretch.

Sanghavi described the experience as “the greatest blessing of my life”, reflecting on the significance of walking through the sacred land of Girnar on foot on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

At Bhavnath Temple, Sanghavi performed the Maha Aarti and participated in the rituals alongside P. Indra Bharati Bapu and other saints present at the temple premises.

He said: “The Mahashivratri fair will be memorable. Every year, the number of devotees will continue to increase. I am grateful for the opportunity to inaugurate this fair and lead the pilgrimage today with my fellow ministers.”

He also shared his impressions of walking along the fair route, stating: “Walking on foot in the sacred land of Girnar and taking part in the entry procession of saints and mahants gave me an extraordinary and divine experience. This is a truly unforgettable moment in my life.”

Sanghavi emphasised that the fair has been organised with a focus on the convenience and safety of devotees, adding: “We have removed VIP culture from the Mahashivratri fair to ensure maximum convenience for devotees. I parked my vehicle near Girnar Darwaza and walked alongside the devotees, just like any other participant.”

Sanghavi extended prayers for the welfare of the state and the nation, saying: “May Lord Bholenath shower his blessings on everyone. I also pray for the wellbeing of Gujarat and the country.”

He appealed to devotees to maintain cleanliness in the sacred area, stating: “No littering should take place so that the message of cleanliness spreads throughout Bhavnath and the surrounding areas.”

The Mahashivratri fair, covering a 3.5-km stretch from Girnar Darwaza to Bhavnath Temple, has grown significantly over the years and continues to attract a rising number of devotees from across the state and neighbouring regions.

Wednesday’s opening day witnessed the presence of millions of devotees, reflecting the increasing scale and popularity of the annual religious congregation.

Sanghavi expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration and the overwhelming turnout, emphasising the spiritual significance of the fair and the sacred land of Girnar.

