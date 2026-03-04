Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi celebrates Holi with elderly in Surat

Surat, March 4 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated Holi with elderly residents at an old age home in Surat, spending time with them, applying colours and seeking their blessings.

Describing the visit as more than a formal engagement, Sanghavi said the celebration was an emotional moment for him.

“Today is the sacred occasion of Holi. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens of my state,” he said.

“On this festival, families come together and joyfully apply different colours to one another. Today, along with my small family, I have come to celebrate Holi with my larger family... the elderly members living in this old age home," he added.

He said elders had played a significant role in shaping society by instilling values and bringing smiles to the faces of their sons and daughters.

“We must pray that the colours of happiness remain in everyone’s life,” he noted.

Calling himself fortunate to share the occasion with the residents, Sanghavi said, “For the elderly, I am like a son, and I visit them during every festival throughout the year. The tears in their eyes today were of happiness, and they are like blessings for me.”

He extended Holi greetings to people across the state.

Responding to questions on the prevailing war situation, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government has made proper arrangements to bring back Indian citizens safely.

Referring to evacuation operations during the Ukraine crisis, he said the country had earlier ensured the safe return of its youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In such difficult situations, active planning and arrangements are made to help people. I thank the Prime Minister for ensuring that people from our state have returned safely, and I am grateful for his leadership,” he said.

In Mehsana, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel also conveyed Holi greetings, noting that the festival of colours is celebrated with enthusiasm across India and referring to a long-standing Dhuleti tradition in Visnagar where groups gather in a playful and energetic atmosphere as part of local custom.

--IANS

mys/rad