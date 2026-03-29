Gujarat Dy CM reviews gas supply, worker support in South Gujarat amid global disruptions

Surat, March 29 (IANS) A high-level review chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Surat on Sunday assessed gas supply, worker welfare and industrial operations across South Gujarat, as authorities moved to maintain stability amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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The meeting, held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICC), brought together representatives from industrial associations in Surat, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Bharuch, along with senior state officials.

Discussions focused on gas availability, continuity of production and arrangements for workers in key industrial clusters.

Sanghavi said the state currently has sufficient supplies of essential commodities, including gas, petrol and diesel, and that distribution is being managed in accordance with the central government's guidelines.

"Officials of Gujarat Gas Company have been instructed to expedite piped natural gas connections in areas where infrastructure exists and to extend connections to locations near main pipeline networks," he said.

District Supply Officer Darshan Shah presented details of LPG supply to domestic users, educational institutions, hospitals and industries.

Representatives from multiple sectors outlined their concerns during the meeting.

After the meeting, Sanghavi said industrial bodies in South Gujarat had set up industrial and community kitchens to ensure workers are provided meals and do not face distress due to rumours.

"Industries in Pandesara, Vapi, Ankleshwar and Dahej have also made arrangements for workers’ accommodation and food. Arrangements have been made to ensure adequate availability of five-kilogram gas cylinders for workers,” he said.

He urged people not to rely on or circulate unverified information on social media and said cases would be registered against those forwarding misleading content without verification.

He added that separate teams have been formed in each district to monitor black marketing, warning of strict action against those involved in illegal trade of gas cylinders, petrol, diesel or other essential commodities.

Officials said 118 community kitchens are currently operational in Surat and surrounding areas to support workers.

Industry representatives said the meeting provided an opportunity to address operational concerns.

Nikhil Madrasi, president of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other government officials from Gujarat today reviewed the entire situation. They inspected the industries to ensure production was not disrupted. Wherever there are gas supply issues, they assessed alternative arrangements.”

Ashok Jirawala of the All Gujarat Textile Federation said, “To address the problem, the Deputy Chief Minister had called a meeting with everyone, including officials from the south and Gujarat. Representatives from pharma, chemical, textile, and all industries affected by the crisis were invited to discuss solutions. Everyone shared their concerns.”

Officials said coordination between the state government and industry bodies is continuing to ensure supply chains remain stable and industrial activity is not disrupted.

--IANS

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